VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/25/2025

Tuesday, November 25, 2025

12:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

1:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:35 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a violation of a protection order.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for robbery, a second degree felony. Bryant Deshawn Hunt, 22, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:58 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on High Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a loose horse.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Garden Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West South Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of suspicious activity.

4:06 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Payne Road in Tully Township for a subject who fell.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist who was locked out of their vehicle.