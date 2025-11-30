VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/27/2025
Thursday, November 27, 2025
10:45 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.
11:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Balyeat Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:22 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Poe Road in Ridge Township for a subject with severe leg pain.
3:01 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a subject who fell and had a laceration on their head.
4:19 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Greenville Road in Liberty Township for a subject who fell.
5:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled motorist.
5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of two loose dogs.
7:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a report of a suspicious subject.
