VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/28/2025

Friday, November 28, 2025

12:00 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on West Wayne Street in the Village of Rockford for a possible structure fire.

4:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a disabled motorist.

10:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a resident who may have been in distress.

1:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

2:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:31 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Greenville Road in Liberty Township for a subject having difficulty with a medical device.

2:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township. A 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Merle Harrff of Celina was northbound on the Van Wert Allen County Line and failed to yield the right of way. A 2012 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Emery Richeson of Allen County was eastbound on Monticello Spencerville. No injuries were reported.

5:38 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a medical alarm.

6:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Marsh Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Poe Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.