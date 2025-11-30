VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/29/2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025

7:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of theft that occurred earlier in Ridge Township.

9:05 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Poe Road in Ridge Township for a subject with severe leg pain.

10:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Normal Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a sign being struck by a vehicle. The vehicle had left the scene.

10:41 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject for a report of domestic violence that had occurred on an earlier date on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert.

10:54 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on U.S. 127 in Mercer County for a possible structure fire.

11:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Austin Place in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:04 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a complaint of trespassing at a location on Church Road in Hoaglin Township.

2:21 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. No crash was located.

2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A vehicle stopped on Wren Landeck Road at the intersection of Ohio 118. The vehicle backed up and struck the vehicle that was stopped behind it. No injuries were reported.

3:24 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

3:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of minibikes riding on the streets being reckless.

4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a stranded motorist.

4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle that slid off the road into a ditch. No injuries or damage were reported.

4:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle that slid off the road into a ditch. No injuries or damage were reported.

4:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle that slid off the roadway, striking a utility pole with lines down in the roadway. No injuries were reported.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle that slid off the roadway, striking a sign. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle that lost control, spun, and was facing the wrong direction. No injuries were reported.

5:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a vehicle that slid off the roadway. No injuries or damage were reported.

5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of trespassing.

6:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle that slid off the roadway. No injuries or damage were reported.

7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:16 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of two subjects walking along the roadway.

9:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bergner Road in Pleasant Township for a noise disturbance.

10:58 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for possession of drugs. Dustin Lehmkuhle, 36, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.