Chancel Choir presents lessons, carols

On Sunday, December 14, during the 10 a.m. worship service, the Chancel Choir of Van Wert’s First Presbyterian Church will present a “Service of Lessons and Carols”, which tells the story from Creation to Jesus’ birth.  There are nine scripture lessons, with each followed by a choral or congregational carol. The choir, accompanied by organist Harriet Schaat, pianist Dave VanTilburg, bassoonist Anna Baker, and a string quartet from the Lima Symphony, will sing carols by Hoggard, Poston, Pysh, Rutter and Wilberg.

