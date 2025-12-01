Van Wert Police blotter 11/23-11/30/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, November 23 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, November 24 – officers arrested Tyler A. Pessefall, 27, for domestic violence in the 200 block of Keplar St.

Monday, November 24 – an identity fraud report was taken in the 700 block of Allen Drive.

Monday, November 24 – a city resident came to the police department to file an unspecified complaint. It remains under investigation.

Monday, November 24 – officers handled a domestic violence incident in the 200 block of N. Walnut St.

Monday, November 24 – arrested Heather L. Bakowski of Melrose on a warrant while in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Monday, November 24 – the police department handled a domestic violence incident in the 400 block of N. Jefferson St.

Monday, November 24 – a domestic violence by threat report was taken in the 400 block of N. Jefferson St.

Tuesday, November 25 – a theft was reported in the 200 block of S. Fulton St.

Tuesday, November 25 – a report was made in reference to an unwanted person at a home in the 300 block of N. Wayne St.

Tuesday, November 25 – a miscellaneous incident was reported in the 300 block of S. Washington St.

Tuesday, November 25 – the police department arrested Lynnette McElroy on an outstanding warrant from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for attempting to commit an offense. The arrest was made on S. Walnut St. near E. Central Ave.

Wednesday, November 26 – a theft/domestic violence report was taken in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Wednesday, November 26 – domestic violence was reported in the 500 block of Elliot St.

Thursday, November 27 – a report of criminal trespassing was taken while in the 300 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, November 27 – a theft was reported in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Saturday, November 29 – arrested Dustin Wayne Lehmkuhle on an outstanding warrant while in the 300 block of N. Walnut St.

Sunday, November 30 – arrested Bronson E. Pate, 44, for theft after an incident in the 300 block of Grant St.