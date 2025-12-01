VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/30/2025

Sunday, November 30, 2025

12:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Grant Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

12:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Drury Street in the Village of Scott for a report of reckless driving.

12:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Grant Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

3:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:19 a.m. – Deputies, along with Wren Fire and Willshire Fire, responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a report of a utility pole down with a transformer on fire.

6:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a report of an assault and criminal damage that had occurred the previous day.

11:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a complaint of vehicle damage.

3:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of domestic violence.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Thistlewood Court in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a violation of a protection order that had occurred on Ohio 118.

7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.