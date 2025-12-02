AgCredit awards Mission Fund grants

VW independent staff/submitted information

FOSTORIA — AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness, has awarded $135,900 in Mission Fund grants to 14 community organizations, including the Van Wert County Ag Society, in support of their efforts to improve the quality of life in communities primarily within the cooperative’s 18-county service territory.

Now in its eighth year, the Mission Fund supports AgCredit’s commitment to investing in the future of agriculture and positively impacting the quality of life in rural Ohio. Recipients were selected based on their proposals to meet criteria in one or more of four key areas: Education, environment, technology and quality of rural life.

Van Wert County Ag Society received a 2025 Mission Fund grant from AgCredit. Photo submitted

Following are AgCredit’s 2025 Mission Fund grant recipients:

Bellevue Fire Department, Huron County, $10,000

Central Lorain County Joint Ambulance District, Lorain County, $10,000

Fort Jennings Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County, $8,000

Lucas County Ag Society, Lucas County, $15,000

Ottawa Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County, $2,026.76

Paulding FFA, Paulding County, $12,600

Payne Fire Association, Paulding County, $7,500

Pemberville Freedom Fire Department, Wood County, $5,000

Portage Fire District Firefighters Association, Ottawa County, $6,000

Putnam County Rabbit Poultry Committee, Putnam County, $14,850

Van Wert County Ag Society, Van Wert County, $15,000

Vermillion FFA, Erie County, $7,500

Western Reserve Ag Ed Department, Huron County, $7,500

Wyandot County Ag Society, Wyandot County, $15,000

“As part of our commitment to supporting the agricultural community, we are proud to announce this year’s recipients. These organizations represent the very best of our industry, working to lead positive impact within their communities,” said AgCredit President and CEO Brian Ricker. “Through the Mission Fund, we are honored to help advance their efforts and strengthen the future of agriculture.”

Organizations may apply for Mission Fund grants of up to $15,000 per year. The 2026 application process will begin in March, and funds will be distributed by December 31. For more information about the lending cooperative or the Mission Fund, visit AgCredit.net.