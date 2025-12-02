Delphos Police blotter 11/23-11/29/25

Delphos Police

On 11-23-2025 officers were sent to the area of the 200 block of S. Bredeick St. after a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area.

On 11-23-2025 a female contacted officers to report that someone unknown to her used her information to create social media accounts.

On 11-23-2025 officers were sent to the 400 block of S. Main St. for an ongoing unruly juvenile complaint.

On 11-23-2025 officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Clay St. for a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with a male and a female involved in a verbal altercation. Both agreed to separate for the remainder of the day.

On 11-23-2025 officers responded to a business in the 200 block of W. 5th St., after employees reported that a disgruntled customer was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and spoke with the customer who agreed to leave without issue.

On 11-23-2025 the owner of a vehicle in the 800 block of Skinner St. called the police department to report that the license plate on the vehicle was stolen.

On 11-23-2025 officers were sent to the 500 block of S. Main St. to check on the well being of a female who had made comments to family members indicating possible self-harm.

On 11-24-2025 a male called from the 500 block of Moening St. to report that his daughter stole his cell phone. Officers found that the incident was a civil issue and advised the male of that.

On 11-24-2025 responded to the 600 block of S. Cass St. for a civil dispute involving the possession of a dog.

On 11-25-2025 a male called the police department to report that he believed he saw two juveniles causing damage to a window of a nearby residence. Officers checked the residence but did not find damage.

On 11-25-2025 officers spoke with a male in the 400 block of N. Canal St. who reported a Theft. The male said that he placed an order, and paid, by phone at a restaurant on E. 5th St. The male stated that when he went to pick up the order the business claimed to have not received the order. The male was advised that it is a civil issue.

On 11-26-2025 officers spoke with a female in the 300 block of S. Bredeick St., who stated that her sister took money from her mother’s account. Both daughters claimed to have power of attorney over their mothers’ finances.

On 11-26-2025 officers were sent to a business in the 900 block of E. 5th St. for a loud music complaint. The business was holding an event with a live band.

On 11-27-2025 officers were sent to a residence in the 600 block of Harmon St. to investigate an alarm activation.

On 11-28-2025 officers received a complaint about a reckless driver on Elida Rd. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver stated that he felt he was being followed and feared for his safety. In an attempt to avoid the person following he may have driven a little recklessly.

On 11-29-2025 officers were contacted to investigate a minor two-vehicle crash which occurred at the intersection of E. 5th St. and Fort Jennings Rd.

On 11-29-2025 officers assisted the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Baugh Rd. and US 30.