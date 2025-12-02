VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/1/2025

Monday, December 1, 2025

12:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location Convoy Heller Road in Willshire Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jacob Lippi of Convoy was southbound on Convoy Heller Road near Wren Landeck Road. Lippi failed to stop at the stop sign on Convoy Heller Road, sliding on ice through the intersection, striking a wooden post and a utility box on the south side of the intersection off the roadway. The vehicle sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash.

5:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle that slid off the roadway. No damage or injuries were reported.

11:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle that slid off the roadway. No damage or injuries were reported.

12:20 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

1:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of trespassing.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a report of subjects possibly hunting from the roadway.

3:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject sitting in a vehicle.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of domestic violence.

5:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of harassment.

6:05 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire and Wren Fire to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for an odor investigation.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to issue a kill slip for a deceased deer.

8:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

8:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Wren for a motor vehicle crash report for a dog that was struck on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township.

9:21 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject not responding appropriately.

11:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a stray dog.