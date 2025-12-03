VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/2/2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

3:55 a.m. – Deputies, along with Delphos Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Washington Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:21 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Road 24U in Putnam County for a report of a structure fire.

6:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

7:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

8:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

12:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

12:22 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject having complications from a surgical procedure.

1:16 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with chest pain.

4:03 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:07 p.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert Fire and EMS, responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident who may have been in distress.

7:37 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on North Hamilton Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject having a seizure.

9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.