Ribbon cutting ceremony…

Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Bridgemill Private Wealth to Van Wert with a ribbon cutting and grand opening in Van Wert, marking the firm’s official launch as a new resource for personalized financial guidance in the community.

Founded by Van Wert native Gabe Pollock, Bridgemill Private Wealth is dedicated to helping individuals, families, and businesses pursue their long-term financial goals with tailored strategies and attentive service. Pollock is joined by advisors Ryan McCracken and Gavin Cross, who bring extensive experience and a shared commitment to client-focused financial planning.

The ribbon was recently cut at Bridgemill Private Wealth in Van Wert. Photo submitted

“We’re excited to open our doors in Van Wert and to invest in a community where we grew up and believe in,” said owner Gabe Pollock. “Our team is passionate about building lasting relationships and helping clients feel confident about their financial futures.”

The ribbon cutting event brought together local leaders, clients, friends, and community members to celebrate the firm’s opening and its commitment to serving Van Wert and the surrounding area.

For more information about Bridgemill Private Wealth or to schedule a consultation, contact Bridgemill Private Wealth 13699 Jennings Road Van Wert, 419.413.4420.