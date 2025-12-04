VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/3/2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

12:14 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

1:22 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a fire.

5:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:25 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

8:16 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

9:13 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with abdominal pain.

10:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a possible illegal hunting.

12:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2021 Honda Civic driven by Desteni Lear of Delphos was westbound on Middle Point Road, west of Gamble Road. The section of was covered in snow and slippery and the car went off the right side of the road and struck an AEP power pole. Lear suffered possible injuries and was transported by private vehicle to the hospital.

12:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of fraud.

12:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a disabled truck.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

1:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monmouth Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

5:01 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a subject with a laceration.

7:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2008 Ford F250 driven by Sedrick Bishop of Middle Point was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Highway near Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township. Due to the roadway being covered in ice, the truck slid off to the right side of the roadway into a field and struck a pole. The truck had minor damage. No injuries were reported.

8:58 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township for a subject feeling lightheaded.

10:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ainsworth Road for a complaint of field damage.