All invited to uplifting Christmas services

Submitted information

First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert is preparing for two highly anticipated events this December, inviting the entire community to join in the spirit and joy of Christmas. This Advent season, the church’s theme is “The World Awaits. Put on Christ,” and these events offer perfect opportunities to reflect on the true meaning of the holidays.

Get ready for an evening of heartwarming drama and song at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, December 14, as the children of First Church present their musical, “Christmas Eve: The Girl Who Saved Christmas.”

The small town of Elmville is in a dilemma – someone has stolen the Christmas star! This delightful production follows the quest to restore the star and promises an evening that will charm and bless all who attend. It’s a perfect opportunity for families to enjoy the talent of local youth and feel the true spirit of the season.

On Wednesday, December 24, First Church will host its traditional Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m,, an event designed to bring light and peace to the holiday.

The evening officially begins with prelude music at 6:30 p.m, setting a tranquil and reflective mood. The main service will feature the beloved tradition of scripture, carols led by the Chancel Choir, and candle lighting. Every member of the family will find something meaningful in the worship.

The service culminates in the poignant moment of candle lighting, where the congregation shares a collective light, symbolizing the hope and peace of Christ’s birth.

Following the service, the church will offer family communion from 8-8:45 p.m. All who wish to stay and take communion together with their family are welcome to participate in this intimate offering.

The church welcomes Van Wert neighbors and visitors alike to share in these special times of community, worship, and the enduring magic of Christmas. The church is conveniently located across the street from Fountain Park, which offers a free walk-through light display all month. Attendees are encouraged to make it an entire evening of holiday cheer and blessing.

For more information, visit the website, vanwertfirst.net and click on Events.