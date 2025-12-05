VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/4/2025

Thursday, December 4, 2025

5:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a report of loose horses in the roadway.

9:53 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. Matthew James Daisy, 45, of Rockford, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of hunters trespassing.

1:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to remove debris from the roadway.

3:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.

3:35 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of fraud.

4:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that occurred in Willshire Township. No injuries were reported.

7:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash that occurred on private property at a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township.

10:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City.