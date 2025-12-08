VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/5/2025

Friday, December 5, 2025

1:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle in the median.

4:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:50 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a report of a structure fire on West Pearl Street in the Village of Rockford.

9:51 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject having back pain.

10:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Pleasant Township for a report of an injured deer.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a report of an injured deer.

12:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Blain Street in the Village of Scott for a report of suspicious activity.

12:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a stray dog.

1:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Courthouse to assist the adult parole officer.

1:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of trespassing.

1:40 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Clayton Road in Willshire Township for a subject who fell.

3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of loose horses.

6:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the Cit of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

7:24 p.m – Deputies responded to a residence on North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred on Convoy Road.

7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street to assist the Van Wert Police Department.