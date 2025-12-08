VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/7/2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025

12:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a complaint of domestic violence.

7:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South White Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of possible illegal hunting.

8:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:29 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

8:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.