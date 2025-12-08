VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/6/2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025

1:25 a.m. – Deputies, along with Scott EMS, responded to an area of Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

2:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a report of loose horses.

4:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of fraud.

8:49 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

8:54 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:49 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

1:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

1:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

3:47 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from the City of Van Wert in reference to concerns for his child while at a residence in the Village of Ohio City.

5:11 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a subject having stroke symptoms.

5:22 p.m.- Deputies, along with Van Wert Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township. A 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Rhonda Carpenter of Pleasant Township, was stationary near 10052 Lincoln Highway and was retrieving mail from the mailbox on the north side of the roadway. A 2012 Chrysler 200 driven by Madison Shaffer of Convoy was traveling northwest on Lincoln Highway. She then attempted to pass and was struck by the Jeep attempting to turn left into a drive. No injuries were reported.

6:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in York Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

7:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Ridge Township for a report of a deceased deer.

9:16 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with a rib injury.

9:27 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with a neck injury.

9:53 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident about a complaint of an issue with child custody.