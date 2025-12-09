Van Wert Police blotter 11/30-12/6/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, November 30 – a report of criminal trespassing was taken while in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Sunday, November 30 – arrested Wesley Ray Vaughn and Raya Hope Helton for underage consumption and possession of marijuana.

Monday, December 1 – charged Pepper Myers with cruelty to animals in the 400 block of S. Vine St.

Monday, December 1 – arrested Matthew R. Crusinberry on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 200 block of N. Market St.

Monday, December 1 – an animal complaint was reported in the 300 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, December 2 – a two-vehicle non-injury crash occurred on N. Washington St. near Bonnewitz Ave.

Tuesday, December 2 – a telephone harassment report was taken while in the 700 block of Elson Ave.

Tuesday, December 2 – a junk vehicle was removed from 116 S. Tyler St. due to a city ordinance violation.

Wednesday, December 3 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 900 block of Greenwald St. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Wednesday, December 3 – a parking citation was issued in the 600 block of N. Walnut St.

Wednesday, December 3 – a junk vehicle was removed from 137 Keplar St. due to a city ordinance violation.

Wednesday, December 3 – a vehicle was removed from the 600 block of S. Harrison St. due to a city ordinance violation.

Wednesday, December 3 – a miscellaneous incident was reported in the 400 block of Gordon Ave.

Friday, December 5 – four vehicles were removed from a property on Neil and Shaffer due to city ordinance violations.

Friday, December 5 – a welfare check was conducted in the 200 block of Woodstock Ave.

Friday, December 5 – officers conducted a welfare check on a female in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Saturday, December 6 – domestic violence was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Saturday, December 6 – a call came in about an unresponsive driver in the drive-thru at Taco Bell. The male was found to be responsive but was intoxicated. He was later arrested for OVI.