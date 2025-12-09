VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/8/2025

Monday, December 8, 2025

3:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a child exchange.

4:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Waller Road in Tully Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

9:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a civil complaint with child custody.

10:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Glenn Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township to deliver a message for Shawnee Township Police.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a civil complaint.

1:23 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Washington Township for a complaint of harassment.

2:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle stuck in the median.

3:13 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Peter Collins Road in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

3:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:53 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject with back pain.

4:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a disabled motorist.

8:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monte Carlo Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of an injured deer in the roadway.