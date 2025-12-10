VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/9/2025

Monday, December 9, 2025

5:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

6:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Holtery Street in the Village of Scott to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

11:13 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with back pain.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Dustman Road in Pleasant Township.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of domestic violence.

2:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:37 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a subject having complications with a wound.

7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.