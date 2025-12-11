VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/10/2025

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

12:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

3:44 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for an active alarm.

5:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Jason Allen Tallman, 43, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

5:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a dog.

10:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a wrong-way driver.