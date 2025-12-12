VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/11/2025

Thursday, December 11, 2025

2:33 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who was unable to move.

3:13 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

8:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Union Township to check the report of a deceased dog in the roadway.

8:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of dogs.

8:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of debris in the road.

10:40 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Paulding County.

11:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to check a 911 call from a juvenile. The juvenile was found to be playing with the phone and there was no emergency.

1:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of two loose dogs.

3:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

3:38 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of fraud.

3:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of an injured deer in the roadway.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.