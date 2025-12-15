Van Wert Police blotter 12/7-12/13/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, December 7 – a trespassing incident was reported in the 700 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, December 7 – arrested Eleazar Rodriguez for domestic violence in the 700 block of N. Jefferson St.

Sunday, December 7 – a welfare check was conducted in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Monday, December 8 – arrested Gavin B.M. Raines, 24, for domestic violence by threat following an incident in the 500 block of S. Wayne St.

Monday, December 8 – the police department took a report for a probation violation in the 700 block of N. Jefferson St.

Monday, December 8 – domestic violence by threat was reported in the 100 block of N. Harrison St.

Tuesday, December 9 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 100 block of Fox Rd.

Tuesday, December 9 – officers and Van Wert Fire/EMS responded to the 500 block of S. Chestnut St. for a distraught male.

Tuesday, December 9 – arrested Corsica C. Bailey for operating a vehicle with no driver’s license.

Wednesday, December 10 – arrested Jason Tallman in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. on an outstanding warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, December 10 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 700 block of N. Walnut St.

Wednesday, December 10 – a welfare check was done in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, December 11 – Tyler A. Spees was arrested on a warrant while in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, December 11 – officers handled a disorderly conduct incient in the 200 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, December 12 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 100 block of Fox Rd.

Friday, December 12 – an animal complaint report was taken in the 700 block of Airport Ave.

Friday, December 12 – a traffic stop was conducted on Hospital Drive near Walnut St.

Saturday, December 13 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.