VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/12/2025

Friday, December 12, 2025

12:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

4:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hawthorne Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kreischer Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township to issue a kill slip for a deceased deer.

11:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Christine Hunter of Convoy was traveling westbound on Lincoln Highway near the intersection of Liberty Union Road. A 2022 Ford F350 driven by Tyler Zura of Pleasant Township was stopped at the intersection on Liberty Union facing north. Zura did not see the Santa Fe which was traveling westbound on Lincoln Highway. Hunter struck the side of Zura’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Emerson Road in Pleasant Township.

3:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of disorderly conduct. Two subjects were arrested and charged with minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Aime B. Wextend, 44, of Lima, and Albert Kenold Ismath, 37, of Lima, were both issued summonses to appear in Van Wert Municipal Court and left the property.

3:54 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on South Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with arm and back pain, along with difficulty breathing.

6:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a wrong-way driver.

9:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge for a report of a subject being run off the roadway.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer; no injuries were reported.

11:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.