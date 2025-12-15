VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/13/2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025

1:16 a.m. – Deputies, along with Willshire Fire and Wren EMS, responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a wrong-way driver.

9:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of breaking and entering.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

2:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a civil complaint.

4:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a report of domestic violence.

4:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of two loose cows.

5:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Union Township for a report of two loose hogs.

7:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 near U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2004 Chrysler 300 driven by Neymar Bladimir Santis Gomez was eastbound on U.S. 30 in the right lane and left his lane of travel, striking a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Daniel Basinger of Bluffton, who was eastbound in the left lane. Gomez then continued to drive eastbound on U.S. 30, leaving the scene of the accident, then drove off the roadway into the median near Hoaglin Center Road. Both vehicles were towed and no injuries were reported. Gomez was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to control, and driving a motor vehicle without a valid license.

8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

9:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hessian Road in Hoaglin Township for a civil complaint.

9:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township to stand by as peace officers.