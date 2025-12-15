VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/14/2025

Sunday, December 14, 2025

1:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

7:03 a.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City EMS, responded to a residence on Thomas Road in York Township for a report of a deceased person. No foul play is suspected.

9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of trespassing.

9:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of a semi-truck in the ditch.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

11:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to stand by as a peace officer during a child exchange.

1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Kyler Barnett of Florida was eastbound on Lincoln Highway and attempted to turn south onto Mendon Road. While making the turn, Unit One slid on the ice/snow-covered road. The vehicle went across Mendon Road and struck the stop sign at the intersection. No injuries were reported.

2:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dickinson Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:25 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with decreased mental status.

5:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2012 GMC Sierra driven by Nathaniel Rhoades of Liberty Township was eastbound on Van Wert Willshire Road, when he swerved to miss a deer that ran across the road. Rhoades lost control of the vehicle and ran off the north side of the road, hit a ditch and flipped twice, landing on the driver’s side. No injuries were reported.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.