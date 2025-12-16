VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/15/2025

Monday, December 15, 2025

3:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Marsh Road in Pleasant Township for a subject reported to be in distress.

10:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from a location in Liberty Township to Woodlawn Cemetery.

11:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Vine Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

11:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Spencer Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

12:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Temple Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:45 p.m.- Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Wren for a report of an illegally parked semi-trailer.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of trespassing.

3:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a juvenile being unruly.

3:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.

5:05 p.m. – Dispatched Ottoville Fire to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for an odor investigation.

6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township for a report of an assault.

9:35 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a report of domestic violence.