Crown Equipment announces senior VP

Submitted information

NEW BREMEN – Crown Equipment, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, today announced that Alex Dicke will join the company in March, 2026 as senior vice president. He will be the fifth generation of the Dicke family to serve as a senior executive for the company.

Dicke will succeed John Tate, senior vice president, who has announced his retirement after more than 35 years with the company.

“We’re pleased that Alex will be joining the executive leadership team at Crown,” said Jim Dicke III, president, Crown Equipment. “He will play an important role in working with the rest of our senior leaders to continue to grow our global business.”

Alex Dicke joins Crown from Abercrombie & Fitch in Columbus. He is a graduate of the Wake Forest University School of Business.

Crown produces a broad range of forklifts, batteries and chargers, as well as automation solutions and fleet management technologies, and warehouse solutions products and design services.

The company’s global headquarters is located in New Bremen, with regional headquarters in Australia, China, Germany, and Singapore. Its employees number more than 20,300 worldwide.