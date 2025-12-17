First Federal announces promotions

The Board of Directors of First Federal of Van Wert has announced the promotions of Sheila Tumbusch, Stephanie Phillips, and Ashley Metzger. Tumbusch was promoted to senior mortgage loan officer, Phillips was promoted to loan officer/lending manager, and Metzger was promoted to branch manager of the 820 N. Washington St. location.

Tumbusch was promoted from loan officer to senior mortgage loan officer. Throughout her banking career, Tumbusch has received professional certificates in Management and Consumer, Commercial, and Real Estate Lending from The American Bankers Association and Wright State Lake Campus.

“With over 38 years of experience in banking, Sheila brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication to helping our community achieve their homeownership goals,” says Brian Renner, President & CEO. “Sheila is another example of a First Federal employee dedicated to helping customers and the Van Wert community thrive.”

Phillips was promoted from branch manager to loan officer/lending manager. She is a graduate of Lincolnview High School and the Ohio State University Lima campus. Stephanie and her husband, Justin, reside in rural Van Wert along with their two children.

Phillips is active in the community as she is a member of the Van Wert Service Club, Young Professionals Club, Main Street Van Wert, and she is the Van Wert City Council Clerk. She also leads the Cougar Leaders Leadership program and assists with Career Connections.

“We’re proud of the development of Stephanie,” Renner said. “She did a wonderful job with the opening of our branch and we’re excited to see her continue to grow in her new role. Likewise, we’re very excited to see Ashley manage our branch location. She brings a wealth of experience and energy. We look forward to seeing her thrive in her role.”

Metzger brings more than 15 years of leadership, banking, and customer service experience to the role, and looks forward to applying her strengths to First Federal. She was born and raised in Van Wert and remains actively involved as the secretary for the Van Wert Cougar Pride Athletic Boosters.

Metzger and her husband, Nathan, reside in Van Wert and are the parents of three young men.

“As a leader, I strive to be a strong supporter and cheerleader for the team,” she said. “I believe that a servant’s heart and humility are key ingredients to building a positive, successful workplace culture. I am excited to bring high energy and a passion for people and community to this role.”

First Federal of Van Wert is a locally owned and operated institution and has been serving the Van Wert community since 1893. First Federal serves the Van Wert community with two locations: 679 Fox Road and 820 N. Washington St.