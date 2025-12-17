VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/16/2025

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

7:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Convoy Heller Road in Willshire Township for a report of a deceased deer.

11:06 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

3:57 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:22 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on State Road in York Township for a subject who had passed out.