Churches hosting Christmas Eve services

VW independent staff/submitted information

Many churches throughout the area have special services planned to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Most of those services will be held on Wednesday, December 24. Here is a list of services as submitted by local churches.

First United Methodict Church, 113 W. Central Ave., Van Wert, will host its traditional Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. The evening will officially begin with prelude music at 6:30 p.m. The main service will feature the beloved tradition of scripture, carols led by the Chancel Choir, and candle lighting.

The service will culminates in the poignant moment of candle lighting, where the congregation shares a collective light, symbolizing the hope and peace of Christ’s birth. Following the service, the church will offer Family Communion from 8-8:45 p.m. All who wish to stay and take communion together with their family are welcome to participate in this intimate offering.

First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert will worship on Christmas Eve with a candlelight service at 7 p.m. in the church Sanctuary. Traditional carols, prayers, and musical offerings by the Chancel Choir and Westminster Ringers will celebrate the Birth of The Child.

The Grover Hill Community Christmas Eve service will begin at 7:30 p.m. December 24, at the Zion Community Church. The service is a collaboration of the Middle Creek United Methodist, Roselms Community, and Zion Community churches. Zion Community Church is located at the corner of 1st and Harrison Streets in Grover Hill.

St Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, at the corner of N. Washington St. and Sycamore St. in Van Wert will hold a Holy Communion Service at 7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, and a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 11 p.m.

St. Paul’s Church, 6077 German Church Rd, Ohio City, will be holding their candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m. The service is open to the public and is a great way to kick off your family Christmas celebration. That evening will feature many of your favorite Christmas Carols and a message entitled ” God Had A Plan.” The service will conclude with Holy Communion and a candlelight service.

Trinity Global Methodist Church, 220 S. Walnut St., Van Wert, will have special music at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 24, followed by a worship service and Communion at 8 p.m. The service will conclude with Silent Night in candlelight.