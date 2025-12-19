VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/18/2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025

7:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dealey Drive in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose dog.

8:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township, looking for a vehicle involved in a property damage crash in the City of Van Wert.

1:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

4:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a loose utility line.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

7:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Miller Poling Road in Jackson Township for a report of suspicious activity.