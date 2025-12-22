Delphos Police blotter 12/14-12/20/25

Delphos Police

On 12-14-2025 officers were dispatched to an establishment in the 100 block of E. 2nd St, after a male there reported that he was assaulted.

On 12-14-2025 officers were sent to the 700 block of E. 3rd St, for a Domestic Disturbance. A female at the residence stated that her husband threatened to cause damage to the home and then harm himself.

On 12-14-2025 an officer on patrol observed a female, Syndal Karhoff, 29, of Delphos, whom had an active warrant out of Allen County. The officer took Karhoff into custody and transferred her to a Deputy from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

On 12-15-2025 officers were sent to investigate alarm activations at two different businesses. One alarm was in the 200 block of W. 5th St, and the second alarm was in the 1700 block of E. 5th St.

On 12-16-2025 officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 200 block of S. Main St. During the traffic stop officers issued the female driver a summons for obstructing official business.

On 12-16-2025 officers met with a female in the 300 block of S. Clay St, who wished to report an incident at her rental property. The female showed officers damage done by the previous tenant as well as reported items missing from the home.

On 12-16-2025 a male called the police department to report receiving threats from another male. The male requested extra patrol around his residence.

On 12-17-2025 officers were sent to a business in the 24000 block of Lincoln Highway to investigate the activation of an alarm.

On 12-17-2025 officers were sent to the 300 block of S. Bredeick St, to perform a well being check of a female whom family members could not contact.

On 12-18-2025 officers spoke with a male at the police department who reported that he was involved in an accident with another vehicle in the 200 block of W. 5th St. The male stated that the other vehicle did not stop and left the scene.

On 12-18-2025 officers responded to a business in the 900 block of E. 5th St, to investigate a minor accident.

On 12-18-2025 officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Jackson St, for a Domestic Disturbance. Officers met with a male and female at the residence. The male agreed to leave the residence and did so. A short time later officers were contacted in reference to the male continuing to persist in Disorderly behavior. The male, Dru Leach, 34, of Delphos, was taken into custody for persistent disorderly conduct by Intoxication and transported to the Allen County Jail.

On 12-19-2025 officers were sent to the 800 block of E. 3rd St, for a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke to a female who stated that her sister was threatening her.

On 12-19-2025 officers responded to the 400 block of W. 8th St, after receiving complaints of a juvenile in the roadway acting erratically. Officers located the juvenile and contacted his father to pick him up.

On 12-20-2025 officers located a male, Cameron Bronson, 27, who had an active warrant for his arrest. Bronson was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Jail.

On 12-20-2025 officers were sent to the 300 block of Jackson St, to perform a well being check on a female who had not been heard from.