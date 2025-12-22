Van Wert Police blotter 12/14-12/20/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, December 14 – an assist was given in the 500 block of Elliot St. for a missing person.

Sunday, December 14 – arrested Corbin Cornelius for domestic violence in the 100 block of N. Harrison St.

Sunday, December 14 – a theft report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Sunday, December 14 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, December 15 – an unruly juvenile report was made in the 1100 block of Lincoln Highway.

Monday, December 15 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 300 block of N. Walnut St.

Tuesday, December 16 – per the order of Van Wert Municipal Court, a resident was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Tuesday, December 16 – a miscellaneous incident was reported in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, December 16 – arrested Tyler C. Enmark for domestic violence in the 900 block of Glenn St.

Tuesday, December 16 – animal abuse was reported in the 400 block of S. Vine St.

Tuesday, December 16 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Wednesday, December 17 – the police department and Van Wert EMS responded to a medical emergency the 900 block of Vision Drive.

Wednesday, December 17 – an officer conducted a welfare check in the 700 block of S. Tyler St.

Thursday, December 18 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, December 18 – a welfare check was conducted in the 100 block of Briarwood Drive.

Thursday, December 18 – a report of counterfeit money was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, December 18 – a non-criminal report was taken at the Early Childhood Center.

Thursday, December 18 – a parking citation was issued in the 500 block of N. Race St. for a vehicle that was parked in a front yard.

Thursday, December 18 – arrested Joel L. Crawford on a warrant while in the area of N. Washington St. and E. Jackson St.

Friday, December 19 – a welfare check was conducted in the 700 block of S. Tyler St.

Saturday, December 20 – arrested Harold Daily for physical control in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Saturday, December 20 – arrested Cameron Bronson on an outstanding warrant.