VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/19/2025
Friday, December 19, 2025
5:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9:14 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Tamara S. Cupp, 53, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
12:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a dog.
2:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dog Creek Road in Washington Township to check the report of an abandoned vehicle.
4:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township to stand by as peace officers.
6:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township to check an emergency alert.
7:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township to standby as peace officers.
8:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township to check the welfare of a subject reported to be in distress.
Law Enforcement