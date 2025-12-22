VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/19/2025

Friday, December 19, 2025

5:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:14 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Tamara S. Cupp, 53, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a dog.

2:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dog Creek Road in Washington Township to check the report of an abandoned vehicle.

4:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township to stand by as peace officers.

6:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township to check an emergency alert.

7:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township to standby as peace officers.

8:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township to check the welfare of a subject reported to be in distress.