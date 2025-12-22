VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/20/2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025

7:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:10 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Mohr Cemetery in Hoaglin Township.

9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Kimmet Road in Jennings Township.

11:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

12:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

2:47 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a citizen from out of state about a complaint of harassment.

5:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township to assist the State Wildlife Officer.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Washington Township to issue a kill slip for a deer.

7:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

9:32 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty from a previous fall.

11:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Miller Poling Road in Jackson Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.