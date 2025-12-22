VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/21/2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025

1:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department

5:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a stolen vehicle.

7:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of two loose dogs.

9:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

9:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

10:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ralphs Way in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:33 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Bergner Road in Harrison Township for a subject unable to ambulate.

1:33 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a subject who had a seizure.

1:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Liberty Union Road in the City of Van Wert.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pleasant Drive in Pleasant Township for a report of property damage.

2:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer; no injuries were reported.

6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:50 p.m. – Deputies, along with Scott Fire and EMS, responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2016 Polaris Ranger driven by Thomas J. Hessel, 35, of Hoaglin Township, was westbound on Elm Sugar Road near township number 13331. He lost control and rolled into the field south of Elm Sugar Road and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported by Lutheran Air to Lutheran Hospital from the scene.

11:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.