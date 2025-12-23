VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/22/2025

Monday, December 22, 2025

3:18 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a commercial fire alarm on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township.

4:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 116 in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Jackson Township for a report of a deceased subject. No foul play is suspected.

9:15 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of an unconscious subject, unknown if breathing.

11:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a loose dog.

12:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mendon Road in Ridge Township to issue a kill slip for a deceased deer.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township for a report of a missing dog that was possibly stolen. The dog was later located.

1:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a report of a mailbox being struck by a vehicle that had left the scene.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point EMS and Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on McClerry Road in Ridge Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:17 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos Fire to a residential fire alarm on Ohio 697 in Washington Township.

6:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a child custody dispute.

7:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on White Road in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in distress.