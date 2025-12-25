VWCO Sheriff’s activity 12/23/2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025

6:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:43 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in York Township for a subject with a laceration.

10:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:43 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony, OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. Vyctoria Ann Walters, 26, of Delphos, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of an abandoned animal.

11:38 a.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert Fire and EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:34 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West Sycamore Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who was dehydrated and weak.

2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U. S. 224 in Ridge Township to stand by as peace officers while a subject retrieved property.

3:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for Paulding County.

7:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a stray dog.

9:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

11:21 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having a seizure.