VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/24/2025
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
1:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of trespassing.
0445 hrs. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject with back pain.
8:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Washington Township to issue a kill slip for a deceased deer.
12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Mason Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a loose dog.
1:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog being aggressive.
4:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.
6:43 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of reckless driving.
6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash.
8:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
8:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a report of a grain bin fire.
8:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a stray dog.
