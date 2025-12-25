VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/24/2025

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

1:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of trespassing.

0445 hrs. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject with back pain.

8:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Washington Township to issue a kill slip for a deceased deer.

12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Mason Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a loose dog.

1:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog being aggressive.

4:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:43 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of reckless driving.

6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

8:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

8:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a report of a grain bin fire.

8:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a stray dog.