VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/25/2025

Thursday, December 25, 2025

4:12 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a report of an unknown fire on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township.

9:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

9:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of property damage caused by an unknown vehicle leaving the roadway.

12:44 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was weak and disoriented.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.