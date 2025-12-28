VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/26/2025

Friday, December 26, 2025

12:23 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject with back pain.

12:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Peter Collins Road in Pleasant Township.

9:27 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:33 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of suspicious activity.

5:00 p.m. – Deputies observed a vehicle run a red light on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert, nearly striking another vehicle in the intersection. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on South Washington Street. After further investigation and testing, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence. Kerry D. Wieter, 63, of rural Spencerville, was later released in the care of family. Mr. Wieter was issued a summons to appear in court.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies spoke with residents of Jennings Road in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a violation of a protection order.

6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to stand by as peace officers for a child custody dispute.

10:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area off Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a dog being struck by a vehicle.