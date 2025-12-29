Van Wert Police blotter 12/21-12/28/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, December 21 – arrested Storm McGinnis in the 400 block of Gordon Ave. for obstructing official business.

Sunday, December 21 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of Leeson Ave.

Sunday, December 21 – a criminal trespassing report was taken in the 600 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, December 21 – there was a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of N. Washington St. and Bonnewitz Ave.

Sunday, December 21 – a welfare check was done in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Sunday, December 21 – arrested Devin Couch in the 700 block of N. Washington St. for disorderly conduct.

Monday, December 22 – a motor vehicle accident occurred on S. Washington St. near Party Mart.

Monday, December 22 – a parking citation was issued in the 600 block of Temple St.

Monday, December 22 – a motor vehicle accident occurred in the 600 block of Center St.

Monday, December 22 – officers handled an assault and criminal mischief incident in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Tuesday, December 23 – arrested Harold L. Daily on a warrant while in the area of Towne Center Blvd. And Christopher Crossing.

Tuesday, December 23 – a parking violation was reported in the 400 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, December 24 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, December 24 – a peace officer was needed in the 100 block of Biltmore Ave.

Wednesday, December 24 – an officer took a report of criminal damaging while in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, December 24 – arrested Andrew Miller for domestic violence in the 1000 block of Oak Lane.

Wednesday, December 24 – arrested Jacob Waldron for domestic violence in the 300 block of W. Crawford St.

Thursday, December 25 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of Kear Rd.

Thursday, December 25 – arrested Jose Carlos Tadeo Santizo for OVI in the 300 block of South Ave.

Thursday, December 25 – the police department took a report for offenses against family in the 1100 block of Ohio 118.

Friday, December 26 – police responded to the 100 block of S. Wall St. for a verbal dispute that turned into a trespassing incident.

Friday, December 26 – a theft report was taken in the 900 block of Elm St.

Friday, December 26 – arrested Chad Stripe for OVI.

Saturday, December 27 – a report was made in reference to a domestic violence incident that occurred in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Saturday, December 27 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 200 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, December 27 – an assault was reported in the 100 block of E. Sycamore St.

Sunday, December 28 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 1000 block of Austin Place.