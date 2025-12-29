VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/27/2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025

12:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Church Road in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

12:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

2:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of theft.

2:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Upperman Road in Washington Township for a report of fraud.

2:58 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery in Ridge Township.

6:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

7:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Unit One was being passed when it was sideswiped by a vehicle that left the scene. No injuries were reported.

8:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

9:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of two loose dogs.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.