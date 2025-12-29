VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/28/2025

Sunday, December 28, 2025

11:43 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Gavin J. McMichael, 21, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

4:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

5:00 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Unit One drove off the side of the roadway, striking a road sign. No injuries were reported.

11:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.