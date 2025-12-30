VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/29/2025
Monday, December 29, 2025
12:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of 303 North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a power line sparking.
4:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert.
5:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township.
6:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a report of two utility poles down.
7:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of a tree in the roadway.
8:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a report of a utility line down.
9:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.
11:56 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject who is weak.
12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dickinson Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
1:37 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with a rash.
4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. William Nimon Wehby, 58, of Lima, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
6:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of domestic violence. Shawn Clouatre, 32, of Convoy, was arrested for domestic violence and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of theft.
7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.
8:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Payne Road in Tully Township for a report of a damaged road sign.
8:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for traffic control while a utility line was repaired.
