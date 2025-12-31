VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/30/2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025

5:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

6:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township for an activated vehicle emergency alert.

9:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Augustine Road in Pleasant Township for a report of criminal damage.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a violation of a protection order.

11:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject driving in the wrong direction.

1:27 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of harassment.

2:20 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Skinner Street in the City of Delphos for a report of harassment.

4:35 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Wren for a subject with internal bleeding.

5:35 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to an area of Ohio 697 in Ridge Township for a subject with an altered mental status.

7:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who was weak and nauseated.

9:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Doner Road in Jackson Township to check the welfare of juveniles.