VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 1/1/2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026

3:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township looking for a subject who may have been in distress.

4:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to check the welfare of a resident.

12:08 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with lower extremity pain.

1:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a subject violating a no-contact order.

2:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 637 in Jackson Township for a report of domestic violence.

3:16 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

4:05 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.

5:37 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on State Road in York Township for a subject who had fallen.

7:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of trespassing.