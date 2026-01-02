VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/31/2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

7:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

9:28 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to an area of East 550 North in Adams County, Indiana, for a report of a structure fire.

9:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to stand by as a peace officer.

11:15 a.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to a report of a possible structure fire on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township. It was found to be a controlled burn.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery in Ridge Township.

11:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

1:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Courthouse to assist the Adult Parole Officer.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a loose dog.

7:17 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pleasant Drive in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.